Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $29.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,801 shares of company stock worth $34,401,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $9,542,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,620,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

