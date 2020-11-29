Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

