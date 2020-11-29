Lightstreams (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,077.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $436,337.74 and approximately $2,077.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00375788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.02925258 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,961,364 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

