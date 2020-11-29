LINA Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, LINA has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. LINA has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $7,461.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00373839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.28 or 0.02924252 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,774,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINA’s official website is lina.network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

