Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LNR has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$59.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$24.57 and a one year high of C$63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.95.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

