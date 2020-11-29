Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$63.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

