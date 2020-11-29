Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 331,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $643.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith acquired 214,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 134,071 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,073,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

