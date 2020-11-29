LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,741.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $22,741.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000031 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,048,168,559 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,959,359 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.