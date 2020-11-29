Litecoin Hits Market Cap of $5.24 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $79.36 or 0.00438463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.24 billion and approximately $5.25 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002726 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,977,839 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

