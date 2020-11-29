Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $60,437.00 and $148.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,338.33 or 3.38000000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00024341 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

