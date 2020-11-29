Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

