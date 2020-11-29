LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of LiveXLive Media worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. FMR LLC increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 524,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.18.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,772 shares of company stock valued at $165,517. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

