Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,043. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

