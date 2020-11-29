Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $852,188.41 and approximately $20,926.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011702 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 333.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,759,181 coins and its circulating supply is 20,759,169 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

