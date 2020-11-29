LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $793,944.20 and approximately $11,135.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00066804 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00020909 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap.

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

