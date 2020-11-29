LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $209.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.17. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,481,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,888,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 52.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 55.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.