Loki (LOKI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $50,859.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $36.18 million and approximately $50,859.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003814 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,147.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.80 or 0.03156370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00439913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.01558364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00679099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00409415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,267,953 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.