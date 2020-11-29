Loop Capital Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $55.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $14,803,897.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,491.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

