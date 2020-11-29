Loop Capital Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $255.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

