Loop Capital Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $110.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.32.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 90.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 121.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

