Loop Capital Upgrades Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.27.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock worth $80,260,322. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.