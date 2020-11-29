Lunes 1-Day Volume Tops $1,400.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Lunes coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and STEX. Lunes has a market capitalization of $552,163.51 and approximately $1,400.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lunes has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00027982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00164943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00298541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00921296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469081 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00165907 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

