Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,926 shares of company stock worth $665,689. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lyft by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 35,942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 863,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lyft by 481.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,019 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 722,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 688,787 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.