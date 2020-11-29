Lympo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,953.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Lympo has a market cap of $1.76 million and $23,953.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00072890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00379739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.02939734 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.