Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

MFNC stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.80. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 17.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

