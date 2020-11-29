Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,873,000.

MSGE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 70,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,229. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

