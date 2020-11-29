Maecenas 24-Hour Volume Tops $43.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Maecenas has a market cap of $142,784.68 and $43.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 75.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00378005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.52 or 0.02933984 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

