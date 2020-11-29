MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Acquired by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,781,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,000 shares of company stock worth $12,231,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 86,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $506.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 242.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

