Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 32.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 412,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 14,842,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,873,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.