Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $328,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 367.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 79,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

