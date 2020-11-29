Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Head to Head Analysis

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Computer Services and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 19.33% 22.46% 15.04% Marin Software -28.81% -61.79% -27.37%

Risk and Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $284.23 million 5.64 $52.85 million N/A N/A Marin Software $49.04 million 0.40 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Summary

Computer Services beats Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

