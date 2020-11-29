MarketPeak Market Capitalization Hits $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One MarketPeak token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00165155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00298926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00921594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00468760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00165754 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com.

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

