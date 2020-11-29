Maro (MARO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.08 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Maro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 913,457,175 coins and its circulating supply is 456,432,020 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

