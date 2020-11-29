Massnet (MASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.52 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $476,920.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Massnet Coin Profile

MASS is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 87,450,213 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com.

Buying and Selling Massnet

Massnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

