Matic Network Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Matic Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $89.89 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,757,759,104 tokens. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matic Network Token Trading

Matic Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.