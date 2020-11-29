Maverick Chain Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $174,877.53 and approximately $2,453.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00165155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00298926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00921594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00468760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00165754 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

