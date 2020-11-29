McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

