Mchain (MAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,607.13

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $47,607.13 and $76.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001858 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002645 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008968 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 347.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001769 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 50,483,400 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

