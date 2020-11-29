MediBloc [QRC20] Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,260.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.83 or 0.03109564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00437972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.16 or 0.01550637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00674755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00408476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00034920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

