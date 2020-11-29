MedicCoin Trading Up 548.4% This Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 548.4% higher against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $21,365.02 and $42.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019154 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003998 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.