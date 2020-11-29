MediShares (MDS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $146,160.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, MediShares has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $146,160.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00072709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.86 or 0.02899475 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

