Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Reduced by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Medpace comprises 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.07% of Medpace worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after purchasing an additional 270,621 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,167,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,505,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

MEDP traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,578. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

