Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

