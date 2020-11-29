Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.69.

MDT stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after buying an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after buying an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

