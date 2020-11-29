Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

