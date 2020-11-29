Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $128.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

NYSE MDT opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

