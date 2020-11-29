Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $128.00 at Truist

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective hoisted by Truist to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.69.

MDT stock opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

