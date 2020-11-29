Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of Medtronic worth $263,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. 2,082,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

