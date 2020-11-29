Meme Achieves Market Cap of $5.45 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Meme token can now be bought for about $194.59 or 0.01073423 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $2.33 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00588473 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002351 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

