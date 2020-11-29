Merculet (MVP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $270,181.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Merculet has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $270,181.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00165013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00298668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00923500 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00469865 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165846 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,269,539,954 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

